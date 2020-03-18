A problem with youth violating curfew has Grand Haven Department of Public Safety officers putting greater emphasis on curtailing those activities.
Officers working the night shift have reported contact in recent days with an increasing number of minors, both alone and groups, according to GHDPS Director Jeff Hawke. Officers have also responded to reports of theft from vehicles during the overnight hours, he said.
“It’s important that parents make sure their kids are supervised and in compliance with the curfew ordinance,” Hawke said. “This is important both for avoiding group gatherings due to the health emergency and for ensuring that idle hands and minds avoid getting into trouble.
“We understand that kids are bored with the unexpected school closure and social isolation,” he added, “but ask that parents be diligent with supervision.”
Hawke said that night shift officers will be focusing on the curfew ordinance “to ensure that minors are home at night during this national coronavirus emergency.”
City of Grand Haven curfew ordinance
Minors under 12
No minor under the age of 12 years shall loiter, idle, congregate, traverse or remain in or upon any public street, highway, alley or other public place between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., unless the minor is accompanied by a parent or guardian, or an adult delegated by the parent or guardian to accompany the child.
Minors under 16
No minor under the age of 16 years shall traverse, congregate or remain in or upon any public street, highway, alley or other public place between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., except where the minor is accompanied by a parent or guardian, or an adult delegated by the parent or guardian to accompany the minor child, or where the minor is upon an errand or other legitimate business directed by his or her parent or guardian.
Minors under 17
No minor under the age of 17 years shall congregate, traverse or remain in or upon any public street, highway, alley or other public place between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m., except where the minor is accompanied by a parent or guardian, or some adult delegated by the parent or guardian to accompany the minor child, or where the minor is upon an errand or other legitimate business directed by his or her parent or guardian.
Aiding and abetting violation
No person who is 17 years or over shall assist, aid, abet or encourage any minor under the age of 17 years to violate the provisions of the previous subsections.
Parents, guardians
No parent, guardian or other person having the legal care and custody of any minor under the age of 17 years shall knowingly allow, permit or encourage that minor, while in his or her legal custody, to congregate, traverse or remain in or upon any public street, highway, alley or other public place as prohibited in previous subsections.
Exceptions
The provisions of this section 24-53 shall not apply to persons traveling to or from their homes, places of employment, or an activity sponsored or sanctioned by a school, civic group, church or licensee of the city at which no alcoholic liquor or alcoholic beverages are served.
