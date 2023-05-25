k9 photo

GHDPS Officer Nikalus Sheridan stands with his new K-9 partner, Carter.

The newest officer has joined the force at the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

K-9 Carter has been chosen as the next police dog for the department, and will spend the next six to eight weeks training, specializing in detecting explosives.

