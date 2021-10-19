A Grand Haven teenager who was reported missing since last week has been located and safely returned to her home, police said late Tuesday afternoon.
Dallis Hendrick, 15, ran away from her home Oct. 13. She has been reported as a runaway on other recent occasions, but has returned after a period of time, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.