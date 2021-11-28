ALLENDALE TWP. – A 57-year-old Grand Haven woman suffered serious injuries in a crash at U.S. 31 and Port Sheldon Street late Sunday morning.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a Ford Explorer was stopped at a red light in the southbound lane when it was hit from behind by a GMC Acadia, driven by a 52-year-old Holland woman.
The driver of the Explorer was transported to Holland Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Acadia suffered minor injuries, according to police, and was also transported to Holland Hospital.
Southbound lanes of U.S. 31 were closed for an hour for investigation and cleanup of the crash.
The case remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
