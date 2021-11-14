A Grand Haven woman was injured in a single-car crash Saturday evening in Olive Township.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, a 23-year-old Grand Haven man was traveling north on U.S. 31 near Bagley Street in a 2005 Chevrolet Impala. The driver lost control of the vehicle, went off the road and struck a large tree. He was not injured, but his passenger, a 45-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
