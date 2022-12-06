HOLLAND TWP. - A 60-year-old Holland man has been arrested for the armed robbery of a Holland-area bakery Tuesday morning.
The robbery occurred at approximately 8:15 a.m. at Ryke's Bakery, in the 600 block of Chicago Drive in Holland Township. Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the scene and learned that the store had been robbed at gun point and the suspect had fled in a silver sedan with an undisclosed amount of cash.
