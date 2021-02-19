HOLLAND TWP. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a licensed massage therapist suspected of criminal sexual conduct.
In a news release, Capt. Mark Bennett said detectives arrested 47-year-old Matthew Owens of Park Township, who worked at Ideal Bodyworks Massage Therapy in Holland Township. The arrest followed a reported sexual assault during an appointment earlier this week.
