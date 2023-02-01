PARK TWP. — A 21-year-old man has been arraigned on three charges related to firing a handgun several times early Monday morning at a Holland-area home.
Damion Norwood was arraigned by Ottawa County District Judge Juanita Bocanegra via video Tuesday on the charges of carrying a concealed weapon; felonious assault; and firearms, aiming without malice.
At 2:19 a.m. Monday, deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to the call of a disorderly subject at a home on Butternut Drive in Park Township.
"(Norwood) had been armed with a handgun and had fired several shots during the incident," Capt. Jake Sparks said. "The rounds did not strike any people or property, and nobody was injured. (Norwood) was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant."
Further investigation revealed that Norwood had stolen items from a gas station earlier Monday morning, a separate incident that the Holland Department of Public Safety is handling, Sparks said.
Police say they also believe the Holland man committed a previous felonious assault with a handgun on Jan. 14 in Allendale Township.
"At that time, a male subject had pointed a handgun at another male in the parking lot of the apartment complex," Sparks said. "No shots were fired during that incident and nobody was injured. The suspect had left the scene prior to deputies' arrival. Charges are pending related to this incident."
Norwood remains in custody at the Ottawa County Jail with a $250,000 cash/surety bond.
These incidents remain under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and additional charges are likely, Sparks added. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 877-887-45368, or online at mosotips.com.
