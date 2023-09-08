A Holland man was arrested Wednesday in relation to an armed robbery and felonious assault that took place in Olive Township on Tuesday.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report that two victims had been assaulted early Tuesday morning in the 6900 block of 104th Avenue. Police learned that a group of 4-5 suspects confronted the victims, ages 28 and 32.
One of the suspects had a handgun, which he used to strike the victims, robbing them of cash, jewelry and electronics. One of the victims was transported to an area hospital due to his injuries.
Police identified one of the suspects as Nikko James Hernandez, 24, of Holland.
On Wednesday, Hernandez was arrested and charged with armed robbery and two counts of felonious assault and habitual offender, third offense. He was arraigned via video in 58th District Court and remains in jail with a $500,000 cash bond.
Later Wednesday, police identified four additional suspects, who were taken into custody on outstanding warrants not related to this investigation.
The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT or online at mosotips.com.
