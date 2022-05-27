HOLLAND — The suspect in a stabbing in Holland Township earlier this week has been arraigned on charges of attempted murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and larceny.
The suspect, 31-year-old Oscar Corona Lopez of Holland, is accused of stabbing a 25-year-old Holland man multiple times in the abdomen Tuesday evening. Police were called to the scene, the 13700 block of Westwood Drive, at 5:28 p.m. after multiple callers reported the assault.
