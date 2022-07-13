PARK TWP. — A 22-year-old Holland man died in a motorcycle crash late Tuesday night.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a motorcyclist down in the roadway in the area of Ottawa Beach Road east of Counts Cove shortly before midnight.
Investigation on the scene, along with witness statements, revealed that the man was traveling west on Ottawa Beach Road at a high rate of speed on a 2008 Yamaha motorcycle when he lost control, left the roadway and crashed. There were no other vehicles involved, and no passengers on the motorcycle.
The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
