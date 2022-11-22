A Holland woman has been formally charged with several crimes related to a stolen vehicle from the Holland area that ended when she tried to use a stolen credit card at a gas station in Grand Haven Township early Monday, police said.
Alyssa Aplin, 25, was arraigned Tuesday in 58th District Court and charged with the following counts: possession of methamphetamine, receiving and concealing stolen property (motor vehicle), stealing a financial transaction device, assaulting/resisting a police officer (two counts), and being a habitual offender third offense.
