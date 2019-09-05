ZEELAND TWP. — A 20-year-old Holland woman was killed when her car collided with a semi-truck near Zeeland on Thursday afternoon.
Police said the semi was westbound on Adams Street in Zeeland Township when a 2006 Kia Spectra attempted a westbound turn from 88th Avenue and pulled into the truck's path. The semi smashed into the driver's side door of the Kia, and the impact sent the car into a residential driveway on the south side of Adams, said Sgt. Bob Ruster of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
The crash happened at about 2 p.m.
Police have identified the woman driving the Kia as Hervinder Kaur, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the county medical examiner's office.
The driver of the semi was an 28-year-old Allegan man. Police said he was not injured in the crash.
The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the crash, Ruster said.
