WEST OLIVE — A lesson in care and giving turned into a bigger production than anticipated when West Olive brothers Ben and Jake handed in their donation recently to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
First there was television media and then all of the K-9 officers walked out of the building to attend the ceremony.
The boys, ages 10 and 8, were surprised and excited about the attention, said their mother, Shelly Daniels.
The Quincy Elementary School students handed a $1,200 donation over to Sheriff Steve Kempker for the purpose of buying a bulletproof vest for one of the K-9 officers.
In turn, there was another surprise. The sheriff awarded each boy with a certificate making him an honorary K-9 deputy.
The donation was raised from money made from a lemonade stand, collecting pop cans, mowing lawns and the boys scrounging through their dad’s pockets for extra change, Daniels said. They even threw in their allowance money.
“It started at Christmas,” their mother said. “Ben’s class did a project instead of having a party. They made care bags for homeless people.”
The family, including dad Eric, thought it was an easy thing to do and yet it meant the world to somebody, Daniels said. So the boys decided they wanted to do a project of their own.
“My oldest has always said he wanted to be a police officer,” Daniels said.
More recently, Ben decided that being a K-9 officer was the way to go, so he came up with the idea of raising enough money to buy a ballistic vest for one of the dogs. Daniels said they researched the cost, about $1,200, and cautioned the boys that they might only be able to raise enough money to make a donation.
But then, the donations started rolling in.
When the boys opened their lemonade stand, Daniels said the neighbors were “awesome” and would hand over a $5 bill for a glass.
One of the deputies stopped by, too, she said.
“He gave Ben a challenge coin that he had carried for several years because he saw Ben’s passion,” Daniels said. “He was so sweet and so encouraging to Ben.”
A family friend, Char Nash, who is a victim advocate for the county, connected them to the Emma Loves Dogs Foundation. The Wisconsin-based foundation is named after a little girl who loved dogs but died from a brain tumor at a young age. The foundation sent a check to the boys for $700.
“Ben was super excited,” Daniels said. “He said, ‘Mom, I’m almost there.’”
That’s when he really kicked it into high gear and made it to the $500 mark. The two funds combined were enough to purchase a vest, so the Daniels contacted the Sheriff’s Office.
“It was really neat to see the boys take their time to raise the money,” Kempker said. “It’s really good to see the family instilling these ideals in their children and good to see people still supporting law enforcement.
“It speaks well of the community, stepping up when people are in need,” the sheriff added.
“We didn’t do it for the recognition,” Daniels said. “We did it to instill the caring and thinking of others.”
Daniels said the boys already were putting their heads together to come up with the next project.
