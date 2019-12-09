Hour before father found dead, accused killer called 911 for help

Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Cloudy and windy this evening. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.