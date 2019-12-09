Hour before father found dead, accused killer called 911 for help

WEST OLIVE — A 25-year-old Spring Lake-area man accused of murder made a 911 call an hour before his father was found dead, authorities said. The Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority said Monday that Kenneth Boone spoke to a dispatcher before allegedly killing his father, but that call was not communicated to deputies.
On Dec. 1, Boone called 911 at 6:15 a.m. asking for police services. At 7:24 a.m., he called again and told authorities he had hurt his father, James Boone, at their Spring Lake Township home.
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to the second call and discovered 64-year-old James Boone dead inside the home.
Police found Kenneth Boone walking down a road in the neighborhood. When police arrested him, they found a blunt-force object in his possession and he was "covered in blood," according to the court probable cause transcript.
Kenneth Boone has been charged with murder and he was denied bond.
Central Dispatch officials said the first 911 call was created in their computer-aided dispatch system, but it was not relayed to deputies in the field. The call is being investigated "to determine if proper call handling and dispatching protocols were followed," dispatch authority officials said.
The next court hearing for Kenneth Boone is a probable cause conference scheduled for Dec. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.