Cloudy with rain and snow this morning. Snow showers for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Kempker, right, stands with Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke, center, and Undersheriff Valerie Weiss, left, during a memorial for Scott Flahive, a Grand Haven police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 1994.
Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Kempker, right, stands with Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke, center, and Undersheriff Valerie Weiss, left, during a memorial for Scott Flahive, a Grand Haven police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 1994.
Tribune file photo
An Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office vehicle blocks the entrance to Hofma Drive during a standoff that took place in the neighborhood on March 23.
Last week, the residents of a Grand Haven Township neighborhood were shaken and ordered to shelter in place during a standoff with police that lasted almost 24 hours.
Police cars, first responders and fire trucks rolled in quickly. Neighborhood streets were blocked off and residents on adjacent streets stood at the end of their driveways looking on at the action. Crisis negotiators and teams with gear and equipment set up near the home, attempting to make contact with the woman inside, who was armed and dealing with a mental health crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.