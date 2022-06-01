HOLLAND TWP. — The investigation into a Holland-area car crash that claimed the lives of three young boys in February is entering its fourth month, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
According to the crash report from Feb. 17, police took a blood draw from the boys' 30-year-old mother, who was driving an SUV when it crashed off James Street near 112th Avenue in Holland Township and came to rest in a pond.
"Driver is suspected to be driving under the influence of narcotics," read the report, which also noted the mother was taking medication.
Josiah, Jerome and Jeremiah Gonzales died in the rollover crash. All three children were trapped inside the vehicle for somewhere between 10 and 17 minutes, police told The Sentinel. They were removed and transported to area hospitals.
Two of the children, ages 3 and 4, were pronounced dead shortly after arrival, while the third, age 1, remained in critical condition for several hours before succumbing to his injuries.
All three children were in approved child safety seats.
Police remain mum on the results of the blood draw, twice denying records requests from The Sentinel, citing potential interference with law enforcement proceedings.
"Our detective bureau is working on this case now," said Capt. Jake Sparks of the Sheriff's Office. "I have to be a little bit careful what I release, because it's still under investigation."
Sparks added toxicology results alone don't tell the whole story.
"I'll speak hypothetically," he said. "We don't only have to show there was a substance there, but we have to be able to show it impacting driving ability. With alcohol, there's a built-in number, the law has a built-in number. But for other substances, there's not a legal quantity, so there's that burden of proof."
According to Sparks, the Sheriff's Office is waiting for "some evidence to come back" and will present the case to the prosecutor's office for review of possible charges upon completion.
"This is obviously a very tragic case," he said. "We want to get as many answers as we can. I know everybody is anxious for a resolution. I am, too. We're just not there yet."
The mother has not been named, because criminal charges have not been filed. However, over the past dozen years, she has pleaded guilty four times to charges of driving without a license and to one count of obtaining a controlled substance by false representation.
Deputies who responded to the crash scene were recently given Sheriff's Commendation Awards for their actions in attempting to save the three boys. Sheriff Steve Kempker presented the awards during an Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meeting on May 24, praising his deputies' bravery in immediately entering the freezing cold water, endangering themselves, to try to free the children. Those honored were deputies Alex Dejong, Eric Porter, Joe Rohloff and Jason Quinn, and Lt. Nicholas Knott.
