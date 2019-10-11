JAMESTOWN TWP. (WZZM-TV) — One person is dead after a semi-truck collided with a pickup truck in an Ottawa County intersection Friday morning.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, it happened at a Jamestown Township intersection at about 9:15 a.m.
Police said the driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado — a 28-year-old man — was traveling north on 24th Avenue and didn't stop for the four-way stop at Byron Road. The pickup truck collided with a semi that was in the intersection to make a left turn.
The pickup was pinned underneath the semi-trailer.
The Sheriff's Office said the driver of the pickup truck suffered fatal injuries in the crash. The semi driver, a 61-year-old Jenison man, was not injured.
Police shut down the intersection for more than three hours while investigating and cleaning up the crash, which is still under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
