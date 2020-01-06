Jared Chance's mother pleads no-contest to charges

GRAND RAPIDS — The mother of a man convicted of the 2018 murder and dismemberment of Ashley Young has pleaded no-contest to the charges she faced.
Barbara Chance entered her plea Monday morning. She was charged with accessory after the fact to a felony and perjury.
The death of Ashley Young garnered national attention due to the macabre circumstances. She was last seen alive on Nov. 28; her remains were discovered four days later, although her hands, feet and head have not been found.
Barbara Chance and her husband James are accused of helping to cover up Young’s murder. Jared’s father’s trial started Monday morning with jury selection. Opening statements are expected Monday afternoon.
Ashley Young graduated from Grand Haven High School. Her mother, Kristine Young, lives in Grand Haven.
