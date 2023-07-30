ALLENDALE TWP. — An Ottawa County Sheriff’s K-9 unit helped reunite a young boy with his family early Saturday morning.
Police responded to a call at the Mystic Woods Apartment Complex on Pierce Street around 2 a.m. Saturday after residents at the complex found a boy, whose age was estimated at 3-4 years old, walking around the complex in his pajamas. It was raining heavily at the time.
Police described the child as non-verbal and autistic, and unable to indicate where he came from.
Deputy Tony Stariha and his K-9 partner, Goos, were able to follow the boys track back to an apartment in the Westward Apartment Complex, which is located across the street from where the boy was found. The child was returned to his family uninjured.
