ROBINSON TWP. — A kitchen fire was quickly extinguished Tuesday afternoon, but the Robinson Township home is not habitable because of the damage, officials say.
The homeowner left the home to pick up her children from school, and when she returned home she found the house filled with smoke, said Deputy Fire Chief Kerry Boyer.
There was a lot of smoke damage inside the home at 12151 Fernwood Lane, off 120th Avenue, Boyer said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Robinson Township Fire Department was assisted by the Grand Haven Township and Allendale Township fire departments.
