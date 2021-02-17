PORTAGE — The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized murder charges against a Portage man for the deaths of his parents, Gary and Laura Johnson.
Nicholas Alexander Johnson, 27, was charged Wednesday with two counts of open murder, two counts of possessing a firearm while committing a felony and one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Police started searching for the Johnsons on Feb. 9. That day, police were dispatched to the couple’s home for a welfare check on Gary, who had not reported to work in several days.
After attempts to make contact with anyone inside the home and a walk around the property, officers became suspicious and concerned for the well-being of the Johnsons. Officers made entry into the home and found that Gary and his wife Laura, both in their mid-60s, were not present.
According to a release, “Preliminary investigation revealed evidentiary signs of violence.”
On Feb. 12, authorities recovered two bodies in the Gourdneck State Game Area. Once removed from the site, the bodies were taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.
On Feb. 15, Portage Department of Public Safety confirmed that the two bodies found were those of Gary and Laura Johnson.
Nicholas Johnson will be arraigned in the near future at the 8th District Court. He is currently being held in the Kalamazoo County Jail on separate weapons charges that were authorized Feb. 10.
