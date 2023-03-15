A West Michigan man who was recently told he can't camp overnight on city of Grand Haven property moved south, and was camped out between two of the entrance drives at Grand Haven High School on Wednesday morning.
Grand Haven High School Principal Tracy Wilson sent an email to the district's parents saying that the school staff was aware of the man sitting at the entrance to the high school campus.
"Many of you many know that this is the same individual who has been camped around town in the city of Grand Haven," Wilson wrote. "Ottawa County Sheriff's Department is well aware of the situation and we are working collaboratively to determine next steps."
The man, Douglas Wilson, described himself to the Tribune as "voluntarily houseless." He spent much of the winter camping in Central Park, and can often be seen on high-traffic street corners with a sign reading, "Dad's Rights Matter – Honk!"
GHAPS Superintendent Scott Grimes said he learned about the man camped out near the school entrance around 7 a.m. Wednesday. A sheriff's office car came out and parked near the man with its lights flashing as students arrived at school.
Grimes said Wilson technically was not on school property but instead was still in the public right-of-way. Still, his presence caused concern.
"Absolutely, our students' safety is our top priority, and that's why we work so collaboratively with the Ottawa County Sheriff with this situation," Grimes said, adding that by 9 a.m., the man had packed up and left.
