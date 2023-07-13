FERRYSBURG — Emergency units were able to locate and save a 15-year-old boy who had fallen off a personal watercraft in Lake Michigan late Thursday night.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of the boy having fallen off the back of a personal watercraft near the 18000 block of North Shore Drive. The teen was missing when deputies arrived, but as they walked the beach, they heard him yelling for help from the lake.
Deputies located the teen about 60 yards offshore, and the direct the U.S. Coast Guard and fire rescue units to his location.
The boy was brought safely to shore and turned over to his parents with no injuries, according to police.
