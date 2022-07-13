HOLLAND — Matthew Richard Hallacy, 45, was arraigned on murder charges related to the death of his wife in Holland District Court on Wednesday morning.
Quinn Hallacy, 32, was found stabbed to death in her Olive Township home earlier this week, according to police.
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office was called to the home, in the 6200 block of 120th Avenue, at about 6:45 p.m. July 11.
Matthew Hallacy, the suspected assailant, fled the scene in a vehicle but was later apprehended in Holland with the help of the Holland Department of Public Safety. He was treated for minor injuries before being taken to the Ottawa County Jail.
Police said three children, two 10 years old and one age 7, were at home at the time of the assault; none were injured. Investigators were working with Child Protective Services regarding the well-being of the children.
Wednesday in court, Hallacy was denied bond and 58th District Court Judge Juanita Bocanegra issued a no-contact order prohibiting Hallacy from contacting the three children, at the request of the Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office.
Ottawa County assistant prosecutor Cara Wilkinson said the children were witnesses to the incident.
Hallacy requested a court-appointed attorney from the Ottawa County Public Defender's Office.
