Hallacy

Ottawa County assistant prosecuting attorney Cara Wilkinson speaks during the arraignment of Michael Hallacy in Holland District Court on Wednesday.

 Holland Sentinel photo / Carolyn Muyskens

HOLLAND — Matthew Richard Hallacy, 45, was arraigned Wednesday morning on murder charges related to the death of his wife in Olive Township.

Quinn Hallacy, 32, was found stabbed to death in her home earlier this week, according to police.

Rottweiler
Rottweiler

A man kills his wife with their children in the home. I really miss the death penalty. There is no redemption for this animal

