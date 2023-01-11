Holland Standoff

Police work to take an 82-year-old man into custody after an hours-long standoff Monday, Jan. 9, in Holland Township.

 Holland Sentinel photo / Cody Scanlan

A Holland man has been arraigned for his involvement in an armed standoff with police earlier this week.

Philip Sheridan, 82, was arraigned via video on Tuesday in the Holland District Court by Judge Juanita Bocanegra. Sheridan was charged with unlawful imprisonment and felonious assault and remains in the Ottawa County Jail with a $25,000 cash/surety bond.

