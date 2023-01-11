A Holland man has been arraigned for his involvement in an armed standoff with police earlier this week.
Philip Sheridan, 82, was arraigned via video on Tuesday in the Holland District Court by Judge Juanita Bocanegra. Sheridan was charged with unlawful imprisonment and felonious assault and remains in the Ottawa County Jail with a $25,000 cash/surety bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.