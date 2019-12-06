GRAND RAPIDS — A Grandville man is charged with murdering a Grand Rapids man whose body was found in an Ottawa County park earlier this week.
Jordan Loomis, 28, was formally charged Friday with murder and armed robbery. Police say he stabbed and killed 51-year-old James Robertson.
Robertson's body was found Wednesday at the Grand River Open Space Park, not far from Grand Valley State University's Allendale campus. Robertson was reported missing Nov. 25, but when his body was found, police opened a homicide investigation.
Loomis faces life in prison if convicted of the charges. Bond was denied.
