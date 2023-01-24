CROCKERY TWP. — A Nunica man is dead after a single gunshot wound to the abdomen during a "domestic situation" at home Monday night in Crockery Township.
Keith Gardner, 41, died as a result of a single gunshot wound in the abdomen. After first responders arrived to the home at 10:45 p.m. Monday night, Gardner was transported to a Muskegon area hospital, where he died of his injury.
"Investigation showed that a single shot was fired during a domestic situation at the home," said Capt. Jake Sparks, of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, in a press release. "Nobody else was injured during this incident ... No arrests have been made and no suspects remain outstanding. Investigators are continuing to establish the details that lead up to the shooting and this remains an active investigation."
Two teenage children and Gardner's spouse were home at the time of the shooting and were not injured, Sparks added.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 616-738-4000, or Silent Observer at 877-88- SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.
An ambulance from North Ottawa Community Hospital and Crockery Township Fire Department also responded to the scene.
