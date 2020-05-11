HOLLAND TWP. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred early Monday afternoon on Butternut Drive in Holland Township.
The police investigation reveals that a 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan being driven by a 76-year-old man from Leroy was entering Butternut Drive from a private driveway, near Shadybrook Drive, when he collided with a 2015 Ford pickup truck at 12:55 p.m. The pickup was being driven by a 47-year-old Hudsonville man, who was traveling north on Butternut.
