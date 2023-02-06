FERRYSBURG — A 26-year-old Norton Shores man who was fleeing on foot from police was struck by a vehicle as he attempted to cross the southbound lane of U.S. 31 on Saturday night.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop was made on northbound U.S. 31 near the VanWagoner Road exit in Ferrysburg. The passenger in the vehicle exited the car and fled the deputies on foot. The suspect ran west, crossed the median and attempted to cross the southbound lane, where he was struck by a vehicle.
Deputies on the scene offered medical treatment, and describe the suspect’s injuries as “serious” but note that he is in “stable condition.” No one else was injured in the incident.
Both lanes of U.S. 31 between VanWagoner Road and Taft Street were closed for approximately two hours as police continued their investigation.
