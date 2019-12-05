PORT SHELDON TWP. — A West Olive-area man is hospitalized in critical condition after he drove off a road and struck a tree Thursday night.
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash on Croswell Street, east of Hiawatha Drive in Port Sheldon Township, at about 6:30 p.m.
The preliminary police investigation at the scene showed that a 29-year-old man was driving his 2009 Ford F-150 east on Croswell when he left the roadway and his pickup truck smashed into a large tree in the front yard of a residence. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
The man was transported to Holland Hospital in critical condition by a North Ottawa Community Hospital ambulance, said Sgt. Christopher Dill of the Sheriff's Office. The man's name was not released.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
