CROCKERY TWP. — Police are looking for a suspect posing as a law enforcement officer and driving a car labeled “police," with overhead police-like lights.
The person posing as a police officer “pulled over” another vehicle on westbound I-96 near the 10-mile marker in Crockery Township early Thursday. A female victim contacted police and stated she was pulled over by a vehicle that looked like a police car, including overhead flashers.
The suspect was said to be wearing a dark-colored jacket with some sort of badge on his chest. The suspect took the victim’s wallet by force and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and credit cards, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said.
The suspect was described as a white male with a thin build, tall, with scruffy facial hair. The vehicle was described as a black or dark blue four-door car with the word “police” in white lettering on the passenger side.
The suspect's vehicle does not match any of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, according to Sgt. Jeremy Baum of the Sheriff's Office, who added, “We have received no other calls of a similar vehicle in the area.”
Anyone with information should call Central Dispatch at 800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.
