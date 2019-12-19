MUSKEGON — It was nearly a year ago when Justin Ducham proposed to Missy Nash. She said yes, and according to Nash's daughter, Fayth Wilds, relatives from both families were excited.
“He got the rings on Christmas Eve and proposed to her on Christmas,” Wilds said Thursday outside a courtroom.
Wilds and other relatives of the engaged couple with ties to the Spring Lake/Nunica area were at the Muskegon County Hall of Justice for a sentencing hearing for Cody Loomis, 25.
Loomis pleaded guilty in November to two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death. The Twin Lake man was sentenced Thursday to a minimum of 12 years in prison, or six years for each victim.
Nash and Ducham were traveling in a Ford Edge on Maple Island Road near Crystal Lake Road in Muskegon County's Holton Township at around 1:15 a.m. March 9 when the crash happened. During a preliminary hearing, investigators told a Muskegon County judge that Loomis' Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck crossed the centerline and collided nearly head-on with the Edge. Both Nash and Ducham died at the scene.
Relatives of the engaged couple gave victim impact statements at the sentencing, telling Loomis and Muskegon County Circuit Judge Annette Smedley about the engaged couple's love for each other and family.
“These are the faces of the people you killed,” said Justin’s mother, Linda Henderson, while showing Loomis a photo of her son and Missy. “I miss their faces. I miss the way they would laugh and joke around. I want to hear Justin say, 'I love you mom.'"
Missy's father, David Nash, showed Loomis the small jar that now holds a portion of his daughter's ashes. "Every day I’m looking at my daughter — every day, every day,” he said.
Before being led back into the jail by deputies, and eventually prison, Loomis apologized to the Nash and Ducham families.
“It’s all my fault," he said. "I have much shame and pain for what I have done. I'm truly sorry for the decision I made to drive intoxicated that night."
Loomis had previous drunken driving convictions in 2014 and 2017. Family members say Justin and Missy's deaths are a painful reminder that drunk driving is dangerous and 100 percent preventable.
“Just don’t drink and drive," said Wilds. "It can ruin a lot of lives.”
“I now visit a cemetery to talk with my best friend and my sister,” added Missy's brother, Joe Nash.
“One choice can change the rest of your life," added Henderson. "Make the choice to call somebody — just don’t drive.”
Justin Ducham was a Nunica businessman, and Wilds was a former Spring Lake and Nunica resident who worked in Grand Haven. She also was the older sister of the late Chance Nash, who died in a sledding accident on Dec. 31, 2009, at Duncan Memorial Park in Grand Haven.
The Tribune contributed to this report.
