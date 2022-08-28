PARK TWP. — Police are searching for the suspect of an armed robbery that took place at the Mobile Mart gas station Sunday morning.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 6 a.m., a suspect smashed the glass front door at the the gas station, located at 1140 Ottawa Beach Road, and demanded money. The gas station was not open, but there was an employee on the scene.
After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect left the store. There were no injuries during the robbery.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his mid to late 20s, standing approximately 5-foot-9 and weighing 130 pounds with a slim build. He had long black hair and a mustache.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at , or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.