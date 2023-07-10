Damarre Blackmon accepted a plea agreement Monday in the Ottawa County 20th Circuit Court, pleading guilty to a felony charge of attempted organized retail crime; a charge of organized retail crime was dismissed from his record.
Blackmon, of Muskegon, faces the charge after stealing items from the Beechtree Party Store last October in Grand Haven, “for the purpose of selling or trading those items for a drug,” said Matthew Hall, Ottawa County public defender. Blackmon may have to pay $205.62 in restitution to the party store, depending on sentencing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.