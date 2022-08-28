PARK TWP. — A 43-year-old Zeeland man suffered serious injuries when the boat he was driving crashed into the Holland south pier Saturday night.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the man was driving a 25-foot Monterey ski boat on Lake Michigan, approaching the pier from the south. As the boat neared the pier, the boat turned east and collided with the structure shortly after 10 p.m.
None of the five occupants were thrown from the boat, and the driver was the only one to be injured. No one on the pier was hurt, according to police.
The boat remained afloat after the crash.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Park Township Fire Department, the Holland City Fire Department, and the Allegan County Marine Patrol.
