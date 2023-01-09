HOLLAND TWP. – An 82-year-old man was taken into custody after barricading himself inside a building for several hours Monday.
Capt. Jake Sparks of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the department’s crisis negotiation team was able to communicate with the man and eventually take him into custody. He was not injured, and will be lodged at the Ottawa County Jail after being medically cleared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.