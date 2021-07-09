After a nearly four-hour search, police took into custody a man suspected of shooting another man in Robinson Township on Friday morning.
The shooting took place at around 6 a.m. near the intersection of 128th Avenue and Lincoln Street – near the Marathon gas station known locally as Spinner’s. The victim, a 25-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition, police said.
