A man shooting an airsoft rifle led to a police investigation on Grand Haven’s north side Tuesday evening.
According to Jeff Hawke, director of Grand Haven’s Department of Public Safety, his department responded to the report of a man lying prone in a sniper position pointing a rifle toward Beacon Boulevard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.