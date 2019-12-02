A Marne man was ordered to serve from two and a half up to eight years in prison for using his vehicle to assault another man.
Jody Lloyd Copeland, 29, was also ordered to pay a little more than $7,300 in restitution, despite the prosecution’s request for more than $10,000 and the defense attorney’s request to have further hearings on the subject. Copeland was also given credit for 108 days already served in jail when he was sentenced Monday in Ottawa County Circuit Court.
Judge Karen Miedema said although the defendant pleaded guilty to only one count of felonious assault, there were three other aspects of the June 27 incident in Wright Township that she was taking into account for setting sentencing guidelines.
In the charge to which Copeland entered a guilty plea, he rear-ended another man’s car with his own vehicle, Miedema noted as she glanced at the police report. The defendant then used his vehicle to strike the other car on its passenger side and push it so the driver’s side was pinned against a wall, the judge said.
After that, the defendant threw a rock and broke the windshield of the other vehicle, with the people still inside. Next, the man got a sledgehammer and struck the driver’s side window, the judge said.
Copeland declined to make a comment before being sentenced.
