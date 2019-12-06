McNeal sentenced to 47-77 years for murdering wife

Michael McNeal, 56, was sentenced Friday to 47-77 years in prison for the second-degree murder of his wife at their Port Sheldon Township home more than a year ago.
McNeal shot Sherri McNeal several times at point-blank range with a rifle in July 2018. Their son, who at the time was about to begin his senior year of high school, found his mother’s body in a horse trailer on the McNeals' property.
After shooting his wife, McNeal turned the rifle on himself. His face is heavily scarred from the suicide attempt and he required significant medical care while in police custody.
Sherri McNeal was Michael McNeal's third wife.
At Friday's sentencing, Ottawa County Judge Jon Hulsing went over assaults from 1991 and 1992 that McNeal committed against his second wife. That wife, four months pregnant with their son, told McNeal she was leaving him about a month after he had thrown her down the stairs. In response to this news, McNeal grabbed a coffee mug in the middle console of the car and smashed it into her face. He then strangled the second wife with her purse strap, according to Hulsing. The second wife lost 18 teeth, broke and fractured bones, and required 30 stitches.
Hulsing said McNeal has a pattern of violent and abusive behaviors toward those closest to him.
“I don’t think we have one act here," the judge said. "We have a series of acts over a number of years.
"Your propensity for violence has grown. You’re a danger,” Hulsing said to McNeal. “The expressions of remorse are reviewed skeptically, frankly. You have a propensity to brutally beat and murder those closest to you. You have not matured. You knew your son would find his mother after she had been shot. Nothing tempers your actions when you’re enraged.”
K.C. McNeal, the son who found his mother's body, was in attendance at his father’s sentencing but did not make a statement. K.C. McNeal previously testified against his father at the trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.