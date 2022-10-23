According to the Fremont Police Department, a family that has been missing for a week has been located in Steven's Point, Wisconsin.
Police said all four members of the Cirigliano family were interviewed and determined to be safe. They are still of the opinion that "people are after them," police said, adding that the investigation does not meet the criteria for protective custody.
Police had been searching for the family since last week Sunday. At that time, the father, Anthony Cirigliano, had exhibited "paranoid behaviors." He, along with his wife, Suzette Cirigliano, and teen children Brandon and Noah — who are both autistic — hadn't been seen in a week. At the time, police noted that another family member who required full-time care, along with family pets, had been left unattended.
The family member that was requiring full-time care is being cared for by other family members.
"This investigation will be closed and we wish to thank all of those individuals who assisted in the investigation by calling in tips and sharing the information to help locate this family," said Fremont Police Chief Timothy Rodwell.
