A 20-year-old Holland man who walked away from his adult foster home was found safe Sunday morning on Grand Haven's south pier.
"Terry Sims has been located, and is safe," said Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Matthew Wildfong. "He is being returned to his home. Thank you to the media, and the citizens who helped find him."
Wildfong sent a news release Sunday afternoon that said Sims was last seen on the Grand Haven south pier at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, and asked for the public's help in finding him.
"He was seen wearing plaid shorts, a light-colored t-shirt and black shoes," Wildfong said.
Sims, of Port Sheldon Township, was originally reported missing Saturday evening, after he left the backyard of his adult foster care home in the area of 164th Avenue and New Holland Street and walked off in an unknown direction.
Wildfong said, on Sunday morning, Sims was found in Grand Haven "by a citizen that was at the beach and recognized him."
The original story was updated at 4:47 p.m. June 4, 2023.
