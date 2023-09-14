DOWAGIAC (AP) — A home-built plane that had been missing for four days in southern Michigan has been found along with the body of the 83-year-old pilot, police said Thursday.
The plane, which was missing since Sunday afternoon, was spotted by a Michigan State Police helicopter in woods about 2 miles north of Dowagiac on Thursday afternoon, the Dowagiac Police Department said.
