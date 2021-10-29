A teenage runaway has been located by police and returned to her home in Ottawa County's Wright Township.
Abby Hernandez-Alcantara, 15, left her home on Oct. 13. She was located by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office in the Coopersville area on the evening of Oct. 28.
Police said the teen was not in any danger, but noted that she is pregnant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.