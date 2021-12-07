NORTON SHORES — The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday that a suspect has been identified and will be charged for making threats to Mona Shores Public Schools.
According to a release from the office, the suspect is a student in the Mona Shores school district who created a social media account and sent a threatening post because he didn’t want to go to school.
