MUSKEGON (WZZM-TV) — A 28-year-old Norton Shores man is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Muskegon on Thursday night.
According to a release from the Muskegon Police Department, it happened at the intersection of East Laketon Avenue and Terrace Street at around 9:35 p.m.
Police said the 28-year-old man was riding a motorcycle and he died at the scene. The vehicle involved in the incident left the scene, but was later located by authorities.
Muskegon police said a person of interest is in custody and the incident is under investigation.
The contributing factors that led to the crash have not been determined, but more information will be released as it becomes available.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department as 231-724- 6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.
