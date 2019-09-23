Muskegon child sex trafficker sentenced to 40 years

GRAND RAPIDS — A Muskegon man was sentenced Monday to serve 480 months in a federal prison for the sex trafficking of minors, among several other charges including drug-related offenses.
Richardo Leodoro Urbina, 58, was sentenced in federal court in Grand Rapids for sex trafficking three minors; attempting to sex traffic three more minors; conspiring to sex traffic minors; sex trafficking an adult by force, fraud or coercion; distributing cocaine and cocaine base; and conspiring to distribute cocaine and cocaine base. U.S. District Judge Janet T. Neff also imposed a lifetime period of supervised release and $40,000 in fines.
In sentencing Urbina, Neff stated that it is “difficult to find offenses more serious than these” and that this case “is among the most serious the court has ever seen.” She also noted the “depravity of the methods Urbina used to recruit young girls and control them to make money for himself.”
Urbina was found guilty in May after a six-day jury trial. Over the course of the trial, the jury heard from 10 girls about Urbina’s sexual exploitation of them while they were minors. The jury learned that in May 2015, then-54-year-old Urbina recruited and pimped high school-age girls. He located his victims by befriending high schoolers, who identified the most vulnerable girls they knew.
Urbina targeted runaways who needed money and a place to stay. He gave them alcohol and cocaine to make it more likely they would agree to “dance” or give “massages” to men he arranged for them to meet. The girls only learned the men expected them to have sex after they were alone with the johns. Urbina kept half the money the johns paid.
Urbina has an extensive criminal history, including three felony assault convictions, three larceny convictions, two felony drug convictions, a witness intimidation conviction and a perjury conviction.
“Urbina targeted the most vulnerable victims he could find — girls, many one-third his age, who thought they had nowhere else to turn," U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge said in announcing the sentencing Monday. "The 40-year sentence he received today should serve as a warning to others looking to engage in sex trafficking of minors in West Michigan.”
