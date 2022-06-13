A Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office deputy apprehended a murder suspect who was traveling south on U.S. 31 on Sunday afternoon.
The Muskegon County Central Dispatch received a call from the Mason-Oceana Dispatch Center alerting them that a white pickup truck with tinted windows was heading into Muskegon County via U.S. 31. The driver was reportedly armed and wanted for murder in Oceana County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.